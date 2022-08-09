JSW’s crude steel production up 14% to 15.6 lakh tonne in July

Seshagiri Rao, joint MD and group CFO, JSW Steel.

JSW Steel's crude steel production reported 14 percent year-on-year growth on a standalone basis at 15.69 lakh tonne for the month of July, the company said.

The flagship company of the $22-billion JSW Group said that its production of flat rolled products expanded at 15 percent to 10.72 lakh tonne, up from 9.34 lakh tonne in July 2021.

While the production for long items rose by 10 percent to 3.65 lakh tonnes from 3.06 lakh tonnes in July 20221.

JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel capacity of 27 million tonnes in India, which is expected to touch 37 MTPA by FY25.