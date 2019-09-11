JSW Steel's August production down 13%

JSW Steel's crude steel production fell 13 percent in August, hampered by a shutdown and the impact of monsoons.

The leading steelmaker in the country produced 12.53 lakh tonnes in August.

"The production was lower due to planned shutdown at Vijayanagar works and severe monsoon impact at Dolvi works," the company said.

Vijayanagar is the company's largest unit.

Production of flat steel, used in the auto industry, dropped 13 percent to 8.51 lakh tonnes while that of long steel, consumed by the construction industry, was down 5 percent.