MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

JSW Steel refutes 'misleading and mischievous' media reports on Liberty buy

The company said the reports that claimed that it was interested in bidding for or buying the UK-based firm is misleading and mischievous.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

India's largest steel producer JSW Steel on May 23 refuted media reports that suggested that it was interested in buying Liberty Steel's assets in the UK.

The company said the reports that claimed that it was interested in bidding for or buying the UK-based firm is misleading and mischievous.

"It is hereby clarified that such reports stating about the company’s interest in bidding/buying Liberty Steel’s assets are not only speculative but also misleading and mischievous," it said.

JSW Steel further said that it would notify the Securities and Exchanges Board of India, keeping with its obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and its agreement with the stock exchanges.

Earlier, it was widely reported that JSW Steel was considering a bid to buy Liberty Steel in Britain as well as mills elsewhere.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #JSW Steel #Liberty Steel #steel
first published: May 23, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.