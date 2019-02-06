App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel Q3 net profit down 10% to Rs 1,603 crore, hurt by steep fall in exports

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,774 crore in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Higher sales in the domestic market couldn't make up for the steep fall in exports, as steel major JSW Steel on Thursday reported a 9.96 percent fall in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of the financial year.

Its net profit stood at  Rs 1,603 crore for the October-December quarter of 2018-19, compared to Rs 1,774 crore in the year-ago period.

"Exports declined by 70 percent in the quarter, and accounted for only 10 percent of the total sales," said Seshagiri Rao, Jt Managing Director and Group CFO of JSW Steel.

related news

Total sales, thus, was down 7 percent from a year ago, at 3.68 million tons.

The country's largest steelmaker increased its total income by 11 percent to  Rs 20,355 crore from Rs 18,306 crore, a year ago.

"Surplus steel, waning demand in China, tight financial condition and escalating trade wars have led to softening of demand and prices," added Rao, in an interaction with media post the results announcements.

Total expenses too increased almost 11 percent to Rs 17,916 crore during the December quarter of 2018 as against Rs 16,188 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

On the domestic front though, JSW Steel increased its market share to 13.7 percent in the third quarter, up by 0.8 percent a year ago, with its sales in the home market increasing by 15 percent year-on-year.

Shares of the company on February 6 ended 2.06 percent up at Rs 279.30 a piece on the BSE.

Outlook

The slowing export will continue to cloud over the company's sales for the rest of the financial year.

JSW Steel, in its guidance, said that it will fall short of its annual sales guidance of 16 million tons, by 2 to 3 percent.

But add Rao was optimistic of the realisations holding strong. A cut in supply of iron ore in the international market is expected to push up the steel prices.

At the same time, JSW Steel may not have to pay as much for the raw material, thanks to a supply glut in the domestic iron ore industry.

It also helps that production in China has been slowing down since November last year, reducing prospects of over supply in the domestic market, and hopefully lower imports into India.

But the risk of imports will continue. In the third quarter, steel imports had increased by nearly 8 percent, even as overall exports from India fell 40 percent. Steel consumption grew by 8.1 percent, said a release by JSW Steel.

The company is hoping that the consumption stimulus of Rs 1 lakh crore, which was announced in the Union Budget, will help drive steel demand in the domestic market.

The Budget, announced on February 1, included monetary support for farmers and pension for workers in the unorganised segment.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Companies #India #JSW Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.