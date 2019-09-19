App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel promoters repay Rs 1,150cr, release pledged shares

Move expected to bolster investor sentiment at a time when the industry facing demand slump

In what may bolster its investors, JSW Steel's promoter companies have repaid Rs 1,150 crore to release 5.07 crore pledged shares.

These shares make up for 2.01 percent of the company's total share capital.

Close

Three of the promoter companies were involved in the transaction. These were - Vividh Finvest, JSW Techno Projects Management, and Shayog Holdings.

related news

The timing of the repayment is important as the second quarter of the fiscal year is expected to worsen the financial condition of steelmakers, including JSW Steel.

The company's profit in the first quarter had fallen sharply, and its production in August had fallen 13 percent.

JSW Steel's stock, like other steel stocks, has reflected the change in fortunes. The company's shares are down 47 percent from a year ago. It closed September 19, down 0.75 percent at Rs 219.55.



First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies

