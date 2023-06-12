JSW Steel emerges 'preferred bidder' of mining lease for iron ore in two Goa blocks

JSW Steel's shares declined by 0.19% in the trading session on June 12 (Representative image)

JSW Steel has emerged as the "preferred bidder" of mining lease for iron ore mineral in two blocks, located in Goa, stated a regulatory filing made by the Mumbai-headquartered steelmaker on June 12.

"The company has been declared as a 'preferred bidder' vide communication dated June 9, 2023, received from the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Goa," JSW Steel informed the stock exchanges. The auctions were conducted by the state government.

The two blocks - 'Block VI- CudnemCormolem Mineral Block' and 'Block IX-Surla-Sonshi Mineral Block' - are based in North Goa districts, and their iron ore resources are projected to be 9.77 million metric tonnes (MMT) and 65.73 MMT, respectively.

For Block VI, JSW Steel's highest final price to emerge as the preferred bidder, in terms of percentage of the value of mineral dispatched, was 96.65 percent, the exchange filing said. In the case of Block IX, it was 109.80 percent, the filing added.

The company further noted that it will take all the requisite steps as per the tender document to obtain a Letter of Intent, along with "all statutory clearances to execute the Lease Deed with Mine Development and

Production Agreement and start the mining operations".

In the quarter ending March 2023, JSW Steel posted a 13.29 percent on-year jump in net profit at Rs 3,664 crore. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 46,962 crore, registering a marginal growth of 0.14 percent.

On June 12, the scrip ended the day at Rs 746.85 on BSE, which was 0.19 percent lower against its last closing price.