JSW Steel completes BPSL buy, gets the crown in Indian steel industry

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

JSW Steel has closed the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd, in a move that makes it the largest steelmaker in the country.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company has paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of BPSL, it said on March 26.

The company in its announcement also shared the deal structure that looks complicated. It said a sum of Rs 8,614 crore "has been arranged" in Piombino Steel Ltd (PSL), a unit of JSW Steel, through a mix of equity, and optionally convertible instruments, issued to the company and JSW Shipping & Logistics Private Ltd, and debt.

PSL's funds include a total infusion of Rs 5,087 crore by JSW Steel in the form of equity and optionally convertible instruments.

"Of the PSL funds, an amount of Rs 8,550 crore were invested in Makler Private Ltd, a SPV, through equity and convertible instruments. The SPV also availed short term loans," JSW Steel said.

The SPV, the company said, has been merged with BPSL, and PSL holds 100 percent equity shares in the acquired company.

Moneycontrol reached out to the company for a clarity in the structure, and will update the story once it responds.

The target company

BPSL has an annual capacity of about 2.5 million tons in Jharsguda, taking JSW Steel past Tata Steel's India capacity of 19.63 million tons a year. JSW Steel's capacity now stands at 20.5 million tons a year.

BPSL had a turnover of Rs 8,635 crore as on March 31, 2020.

"The acquisition is part of inorganic growth strategy of the company. Through this acquisition the company will establish its presence especially in flat steel business in the eastern region in India," JSW Steel said in its statement.

BPSL was admitted in insolvency courts in July 2017. JSW Steel had emerged victorious after a bidding race with Tata Steel, in September 2019, when the NCLT approved its resolution plan.