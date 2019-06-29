App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel bid for Asian Colour Coated Ispat gets lenders nod

JSW Steel has offered to pay Rs 1,525 crore, and Rs 25 crore to operations creditors.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel, the largest steelmaker in India, has taken a step closer in its pursuit of Asian Colour Coated Ispat, which had debts of Rs 4,900 crore and was referred to the insolvency courts.

The steelmaker's bid has got the approval from 80 percent of bankers, sources told Moneycontrol. 

"The voting was done on Friday night," an executive from the industry said.

Close

JSW Steel has offered to pay Rs 1,525 crore up front to the lenders. Also, it will pay Rs 25 crore to operations creditors.

When asked, the JSW Steel spokesperson declined to comment. Sources, however, added that an announcement will be made next week.

Asian Colour Coated Ispat specialises in downstream, galvanised and colour coated products.It has manufacturing facilities close to Delhi and Mumbai, and exports its products to Europe, Latin America and Africa. It has an annual capacity of one million tonne.

SBI, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank are the main lenders to Asian Colour Coated.

Earlier, the resolution professional and the committee of creditors had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to  extend the bid's submission deadline.

The Resolution Professional, Kuldip Kumar Bassi, had filed the petition, which was to be heard on April 10. Later, the hearing was postponed to May 13.

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JSW

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.