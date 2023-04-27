 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel adds Goa to captive mining list with Cudnem-Cormolem mineral block 

Amritha Pillay
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

JSW Steel has quoted the highest premium for the Cudnem-Cormolem mineral block in Goa at 96.6 percent of the average sale price set by the Indian Bureau of Mines

Tycoon Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel has won an iron ore block in ongoing auctions in Goa, a first for the company, as it seeks higher raw material security, Goa media reports said.

As of FY22, 43 percent of JSW Steel’s iron ore requirements were being met by captive mines, which the steelmaker is targeting to increase to 50 percent.

JSW Steel has quoted the highest premium for the Cudnem-Cormolem mineral block at 96.6 percent of the average sale price set by the Indian Bureau of Mines, the report said.