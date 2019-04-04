App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Living expects revenue of Rs 250 crore from furniture biz in 2 years

The investment in the furniture brand called Forma will be approximately Rs 250 crore over the next five years.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Himadri Buch
Moneycontrol  News


JSW Living, a part of the business conglomerate JSW that has ventured into the steel furniture business is eyeing a revenue of Rs 250 crore over the next two years, said Tarini Jindal Handa, Managing Director, JSW Living.


In an interview to Moneycontrol, Handa said, “We are going to be EBITDA positive by the end of this year (FY20) and the second year we will be profitable. We will reinvest the profit into our business since we are asset light.”


The investment in the furniture brand called Forma will be approximately Rs 250 crore over the next five years.


Initially, the company plans to launch the steel furniture in southern India and will tap the rest of the country next year.


The company’s products which start from Rs 19,000 are available at 62 outlets.


The furniture market in India is estimated to be Rs 1.32 lakh crore and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent over the last five years.


She said the organised sector accounts for about 16 percent of the entire furniture market and is extremely fragmented with over 50 key players.


The company also plans to come up with a buyback program in future for recycling and reuse of products.


Edited excerpts:


Q: What motivated you to enter the furniture segment?


A: Usage of colour is very important to me. India as a nation has been very colourful. We are a vibrant country and I feel our homes are losing vibrancy. We are only buying the plastic, the beige, wood colour, the black, white, the grey. As a nation, we like bright colours and that was a huge motivation for me to do the furniture business and to inject colour.


Q: What is the size of the market currently in India and what is the extent of the market you would be capturing over the next two years?


A: The growth rate of the market is at 11 percent annually and it’s a huge market with an organised segment of only 16 percent. On capturing the market, I would not be able to give you the correct statistics. So far, we just want to enter and see. The market is enormous. We are looking forward to our journey.


Q: Since you have an asset- light model you have got two manufacturers on board to manufacture the furniture. Will you be setting up your own manufacturing unit or continue with contract manufacturers?


A: As long as we can, we want to be asset light and we would like to use the existing capacity of India. We will be investing in R&D, in newer processes but we would not like to manufacture initially. In future, if we feel we will start our own manufacturing unit.


Q: Since this is a consumer-facing business, can you tell us how many retail touch points will you be having and how many cities will you be venturing in to?


A: Today, we are already present in 62 outlets across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. We plan to enter Kerala, Tamilnadu, and Southern part of India in the next few months.


Q: What is your distribution strategy?


A: We work on a distribution network where we contact distributors who have their own retail network. By 2023 we plan to open our own retail stores, experience centres.


Q: Would you be looking at the online space for selling the furniture?


A: We are already available online.


Q: There is a lot of competition in this space. What is your strategy to beat the competition?


A: More the competition the better for us.  It will only make us work harder and bring more innovative designs. The advantage that we have at JSW is that we are manufacturing within India where we are producing our own steel and we are going and spending time with our consumers and we are understanding their wants their needs, their desires. We are open to collaborations, we want to bring good designs.


Q: What are your revenue projections for this business?

A: We are going to be EBITDA positive by the end of this year (FY20) and the second year we will be profitable. We will reinvest the profit into our business since we are asset light. Also, because we will need money for R&D. Our expected revenue will be Rs 250 crore over the next two years.

First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #Business #furniture #JSW

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Win Big, Form Govt at Centre, Predi ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Youngistan From CCS University, Meerut

18° South: National News, South Perspective

On Advani's 'Nation First, Party Next' Blog, PM Modi Says 'Mantra Perf ...

NaMo TV, A Brand New Channel Launched. Cyrus Talks To Its Alleged Corr ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.