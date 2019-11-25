JSW Infrastructure commissions new iron ore terminal at Paradip Port

JSW Infrastructure, a private port company of the $14 billion JSW Group, has commissioned its new iron ore terminal at Paradip Port.

The 370-metre long terminal with a capacity of 18 million tons per annum, is built to handle capesize vessels for iron ore and pellet exports and can load at a rate of 100,000 metric tonnes per day.

The higher load rate may help reduce the pre-berthing delays at the port.

JSW Infrastructure has invested Rs 750 crore in the new terminal at Paradip.

Paradip Port Trust had awarded JSW Infrastructure the right to develop a fully mechanised iron ore export terminal on Build, Operate & Transfer basis for 30 years.

"With the commissioning of this terminal, India can now offer cape size shipments. The capacities are far better than not only any other Indian port but also many ports Internationally. This will help boost competitiveness of customers as well as Paradip Port," said Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Infrastructure.

Following the commissioning of this new terminal, JSW Infrastructure's current cargo capacity has crossed the 100 million tonnes per annum mark. The company plans to achieve a capacity of 200 million tonnes a year in the next three years.