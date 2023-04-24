 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

In January, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao had told PTI that the manufacturing of electric vehicles is being discussed actively at the group level.

Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group is in talks with MG Motor India to pick up stake in the automobile company, according to sources.

The steel-to-sports group is also exploring purchase of stake in BYD India, they said.

The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, Rao had said in reply to a question on JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors.