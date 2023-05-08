JSW Group exploring a potential stake sale in JSW Paints

The group's paint business clocked Rs 1,100 crore in FY22

In order to establish a countrywide presence and enhance its capacity, JSW Group is exploring a potential stake sale in JSW Paints.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, which internally values the family-held paints business at around $2 billion, has engaged Axis Capital as an advisor for the transaction, business daily The Economic Times reported. The report also adds that the group has begun preliminary rounds of discussions with several bulge-bracket global private equity funds.

A person familiar with the matter told ET that the group is looking to raise an initial $100 million through the sale of a relatively small stake and is looking to sell about 5 per cent stake. This will help in deciding the valuation going forward, the report added.

"The final figure related to the valuation and the quantum of stake sold is subject to change as the talks progress," said a person.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

JSW Group entered the paints segment with JSW Paints in May 2019 with an aim to diversify into the consumer-facing business.

The group's paint business clocked Rs 1,100 crore in FY22, joint MD and CEO AS Sundaresan had told Moneycontrol.

The company has a capacity of 100 million litres in the decorative segment with a utilisation of 50 percent, while it has a 50-million-litre capacity in the industrial segment with a utilisation of 70 percent. Asian Paints, which has the lion’s market share, has a total capacity of 1,700 million litres. Meanwhile, Grasim is eyeing to launch its paint business by FY24 with a production of 1,300 million litres.