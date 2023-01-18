 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW, Greenko, Adani, Tata Power receive calls to bid for PTC India stake

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

In response to a controversy over governance issues at its financial services subsidiary, five public sector undertakings, including four promoter firms, plan to sell their stakes in PTC India

The Adani Group, Tata Power, Greenko and JSW Energy have been tapped for their interest in PTC India stakes, according to a report published in the Economic Times today.

In response to a controversy over governance issues at its financial services subsidiary, five public sector undertakings, including four promoter firms, plan to sell their stakes in PTC India, according to the report.

With a combined stake of around 16 percent, the promoters of PTC India include NTPC, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation and Power Grid Corp. Additionally, Damodar Valley Corp, which holds a 3.3 percent stake, has declared its intention to sell its shares.

In total, a potential strategic investor will be offered nearly 20% of the business, according to sources quoted by the daily. In addition to Life Insurance Corporation of India, another government-run shareholder, is unlikely to sell its 5.96 percent stake, they told ET.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

ICICI Securities has approached potential buyers and may seek interest from more entities to sell the stake in PTC India, the people aware of the matter told ET.