JSW, Greenko, Adani, Tata Power receive calls to bid for PTC India stake

PTC India

The Adani Group, Tata Power, Greenko and JSW Energy have been tapped for their interest in PTC India stakes, according to a report published in the Economic Times today.

In response to a controversy over governance issues at its financial services subsidiary, five public sector undertakings, including four promoter firms, plan to sell their stakes in PTC India, according to the report.

With a combined stake of around 16 percent, the promoters of PTC India include NTPC, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation and Power Grid Corp. Additionally, Damodar Valley Corp, which holds a 3.3 percent stake, has declared its intention to sell its shares.

In total, a potential strategic investor will be offered nearly 20% of the business, according to sources quoted by the daily. In addition to Life Insurance Corporation of India, another government-run shareholder, is unlikely to sell its 5.96 percent stake, they told ET.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

ICICI Securities has approached potential buyers and may seek interest from more entities to sell the stake in PTC India, the people aware of the matter told ET.

Damodar Valley and the promoters will each appoint an internal committee to arrive at a floor price for the stake sale before proceeding. Their estimates suggest that the floor price will be finalized within 4-6 weeks.

On January 12, PTC India informed the stock exchanges that it was “not aware of any such stake sale by the promoter companies”.

The company's shares rose by 5 percent on Tuesday to close at Rs 95.90 on the BSE, giving it a market capitalisation of Rs 2,839 crore. Nearly Rs 570 crore will be required to acquire 20 percent of PTC at this price.

Despite this, the promoters are expected to get a significant premium on the stock, which has taken a beating after auditors exposed discrepancies in the financial reporting of PTC India Financial Services.

In the past year, the share price has fallen 15 percent since the governance issues became public. PTC India has subsequently lost several independent directors, including former diplomat Preeti Saran, BSE chairman SS Mundra, former finance department secretary Sushama Nath, and Gokhale & Sathe founder Jayant Gokhale. During her resignation letter, Nath said governance standards at PTC India had deteriorated since the issues in its subsidiary surfaced.

Prakash S Mhaske was appointed as an independent director by the company on Tuesday. Mhaske recently retired from the Central Electricity Authority as chairman.

The company was incorporated in 1999. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has granted it a Category-I licence, allowing it to trade unlimited amounts of electricity. The company owns the largest share of the electricity trading market.