you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy hikes offer for Prayagraj Power, beats Resurgent

Apart from increasing the upfront cash, JSW Energy is offering lenders of the stressed power company higher equity stake, more than the 15 percent offered by Resurgent.

JSW Energy has upped its offer for Prayagraj Power Generation Company, beating Resurgent Power Venture's Rs 6,000 crore offer.

The latest offer brings a fresh twist in the race to acquire Prayagraj, which was believed to have ended late last week when Resurgent's offer was said to have been selected as the winning one.

Resurgent is backed by Tata Power and ICICI Ventures.

Apart from increasing the upfront cash, JSW Energy is offering lenders of the stressed power company higher equity stake, which is more than the 15 percent offered by Resurgent.

"JSW Energy will also take care of the tax liabilities," said a source close to the development.

The company had earlier said that the tax liabilities should be deducted from its cash offer, which then was about Rs 5,900 crore. The liabilities were indicated by consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

With the fresh development, lenders of Prayagraj are expected to meet on Friday to take up JSW Energy's new offer.

Prayagraj Power has one of its stressed power sector asset with 1,980MW capacity, which is a coal-fired unit in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj, earlier promoted by Jaiprakash Associates, owes over Rs 11,000 crore to lenders. It now holds 11 percent stake in Prayagraj.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 06:23 pm

