English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    JSW Energy completes reorganisation of renewable and thermal business

    On November 25, 2021, the board of the Sajjan Jindal-led company had approved the streamlining of the renewable portfolio and the setting up of a holding structure to unlock and enhance the shareholders’ value.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

    JSW Energy Limited informed in a March 16 regulatory filing that the reorganisation of the company’s green (renewable) business and grey (thermal) business is now complete.

    On November 25, 2021, the board of the Sajjan Jindal-led company had approved the streamlining of the renewable portfolio and the setting up of a holding structure to unlock and enhance the shareholders’ value.

    To effectuate the reorganisation, the following steps have been taken:

    1. Transfer of 100 percent equity shares held by JSW Future Energy Limited in (i) JSW Renew Energy (Kar) Limited and (ii) JSW Renewable Energy (Dolvi) Limited, to JSW Neo Energy Limited (JSWNEL).

    2. Transfer of 100 percent equity shares held by JSW Hydro Energy Limited in JSW Energy (Kutehr) Limited to JSWNEL.

    3. Transfer of 100 percent equity shares held by the company in JSW Hydro Energy Limited to JSWNEL.

    As a result, JSW Renew Energy (Kar) Limited, JSW Renewable Energy (Dolvi) Limited, JSW Energy (Kutehr) Limited, and JSW Hydro Energy, Limited have now become wholly-owned subsidiaries of JSWNEL. The Scheme of Amalgamation of JSW Future Energy Limited with JSW Neo Energy Limited has been filed with and is pending before the NCLT.

    Earlier this year, JSW Energy Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Jain had said that it aims to scale up its capacity to 20 gigawatts (GW) by FY2030 from 4,559 megawatts (MW), primarily through the new renewable energy arm.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #JSW Energy
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 07:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.