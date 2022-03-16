JSW Energy completes reorganisation of renewable and thermal business

JSW Energy Limited informed in a March 16 regulatory filing that the reorganisation of the company’s green (renewable) business and grey (thermal) business is now complete.
On November 25, 2021, the board of the Sajjan Jindal-led company had approved the streamlining of the renewable portfolio and the setting up of a holding structure to unlock and enhance the shareholders’ value.To effectuate the reorganisation, the following steps have been taken:
As a result, JSW Renew Energy (Kar) Limited, JSW Renewable Energy (Dolvi) Limited, JSW Energy (Kutehr) Limited, and JSW Hydro Energy, Limited have now become wholly-owned subsidiaries of JSWNEL. The Scheme of Amalgamation of JSW Future Energy Limited with JSW Neo Energy Limited has been filed with and is pending before the NCLT.Earlier this year, JSW Energy Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Jain had said that it aims to scale up its capacity to 20 gigawatts (GW) by FY2030 from 4,559 megawatts (MW), primarily through the new renewable energy arm.