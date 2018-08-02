JSPL breaks SAIL monopoly on rail, to fulfill order in one-fourth time amidst Oman expansion

Jindal Steel & Power has ended Steel Authority of India’s stranglehold on Railways orders by securing a contract to supply 1,00,000 tonne of rails to the national transporter. While rails worth Rs 565 crore have to be supplied in a year as per the agreement, Chairman Naveen Jindal told Moneycontrol the company would aim to honour the contract within three months.

“Their total requirement still remains. They have placed order for 100,000 tonne. This is a developmental order. Their total need is 500,000 tonne. If we perform well, it will open doors for us,” he said.

Railways tender policies, which favoured public sector companies, had so far kept companies like JSPL out of the fray. JSPL will supply the rails from its factory at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. Established in 2003, the unit had so far exported its steel to neighboring countries. It has also supplied to the dedicated freight corridor project but the latest win marks JSPL’s entry as a railway supplier, 15 years after it commissioned the plant.

“We want to complete the order in record time. We know the railways need rails and we want to deliver them in three months,” he said.

Jindal said the company was also undertaking expansion at its Oman factory, taking the capacity of the plant to 2.4 million tonne from 1.8 million tonne. He said the company was yet to choose between an initial public offering of the Oman subsidiary and a strategic stake sale in it.

The turnaround in JSPL’s fortunes in last one year when it saved itself from being referred to the National Company Law Tribunal as a case of bad debt to secure rating upgrades has reflected in the company’s share price. The 52-week high for the company is Rs 294.30 while the low is Rs 114.50 in the same time period. It closed at Rs 201.40 on the NSE today.