Johnson & Johnson submits application to conduct bridge trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India

The approval of more vaccines will also give a boost to India's vaccination drive

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on April 20 said the company has submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India to comply with local regulations.

“Johnson & Johnson is partnering with health authorities and the world’s best scientists to provide the safety and efficacy data necessary to support worldwide emergency use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate," the company said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

A bridge trial of a single dose vaccine like J&J's takes about two months.

J&J is eligible to directly seek emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the DCGI to import its COVID-19 vaccine, as the government last week waived off the requirement of submitting local bridge trial data upfront for vaccines approved by USFDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed with the WHO under Emergency Use Listing.

J&J's single dose vaccine has been approved by USFDA in February. The US paused the vaccination rollout, as it is investigating the link between the vaccine and a few cases of rare blood clots observed in people who are vaccinated with J&J jabs.

J&J in August last year announced partnership with Hyderabad-based Biological E (BE) to manufacture the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month US International Development Finance Corporation announced that it will also support BE’s efforts to increase capacity of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.