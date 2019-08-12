App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR sales increase 5% in July at 37,945 units

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,386 units during the month, up 3.6 percent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, has reported a 5 percent increase in total sales at 37,945 units in July as compared with year-ago period.

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,386 units during the month, up 3.6 percent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 26,559 units, up 5.6 percent from the same month last year, it added.

Close

"July saw good retail sales growth in the UK, where we continued to outperform the overall industry trend, and the US, with the highest July sales on record for Jaguar Land Rover," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

related news

Results in China were significantly better than the previous year, thanks to the company's proactive work with the retailer network, he added.

"Whilst the market is still unstable, we look forward to building long-term sales momentum in this important region," Brautigam said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #JLR

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.