you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Tyre promoters take control of pledged shares by repaying KKR's Rs 200 crore loan

The amount was borrowed for a period of 4 years with a lock in period of one year by pledging JK Tyre shares owned by the promoters. The loan amount was to be repaid by March 2023.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
 
 
JK Tyre promoters have repaid a Rs 200 crore loan that it took from KKR Capital in March 2019.


Bengal and Assam Company Ltd, the promoters of JK Tyre and a holding company of the group, had borrowed Rs 200 crore from KKR Capital in the month of March 2019.


The amount was borrowed for a period of four years with a lock-in period of one year by pledging JK Tyre shares owned by the promoters. The loan amount was to be repaid by March 2023.


While the first instalment of Rs 50 crore was returned on August 20, the remaining principal of Rs 150 crore was returned on August 30. As on date, the entire lot of shares pledged against the sum borrowed from KKR is back with the promoters.

Amid the trying conditions of the capital market, JK Tyre's stocks have not remained insulated.


But despite unfavourable market conditions, the promoters decided to return the money and take control of the shares pledged with KKR.

The decision to repay the loan and get the shares back was taken keeping in mind the interest of shareholders and instill confidence in investors associated with JK Tyre.



First Published on Sep 2, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #JK Tyre

