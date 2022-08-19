JK Tyre & Industries eyes further increase in tyre prices to protect margins

live bse live

After witnessing a decline in profit for the first quarter of FY23, JK Tyre and Industries has decided to further hike prices of tyres by 6-7 percent to protect margins. The tyre maker's consolidated net profit declined 20 percent in April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, led by higher expenses on raw materials.

"On an average, the input cost impact on the company due to an unprecedented rise in commodity price was around 30-35 percent in the last 18 months. The company has been able to pass on some of the cost increase to customers," said Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries.

“We have taken consistent price hikes in the last fiscal and even in this fiscal, a further price increase to the tune of 6-7 percent has been done. However, we have not been able to pass on the entire cost increase. A further price hike is under consideration,” Kathuria added.

The company's EBITA is improving and it is expected to get better in the subsequent quarters with the price hike, cost control and growth in volume," he said without giving any timeline as to when the company will be able to neutralise the entire cost impact.

"Demand is expected to grow further in the third and fourth quarters backed by increased vehicle sales during the festival season and thrust on infrastructure projects, among others," Kathuria believes.

JK Tyre is currently operating at around 90 percent capacity, which stands at around 3.3 crore tyres annually and has undertaken a capex of Rs 1,100 crore to ramp up capacity by about 10 percent through brownfield expansion and debottlenecking in the next 12-18 months.

The company's margins took a hit in the last quarter amid rise in raw material and other input costs.

Consolidated revenue from operations during Q1FY23 stood at Rs 3,643.03 crore as compared to Rs 2,608.44 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 3,557.97 crore from Rs 2,533.1 crore a year ago, with cost of materials consumed at Rs 2,616.58 crore, up from Rs 1,775 crore in the first quarter last fiscal.