J&K Bank board approves fund raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via equity, debt

The fundraise will be via debt and equity.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | East Bridge Capital Master Fund sold 1,01,25,004 equity shares in the company at Rs 31.09 per share on the NSE.

Srinagar-based J&K Bank in an exchange notification said the board on September 2 has approved fund raise up to Rs 2,000 crore subject to approval of shareholders.

The fundraise will be a mix of debt and equity.

The bank in the exchange notification said, “Raising of Equity Share Capital upto INR 1000 Crores in one or more tranches by way of Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/Private Placement/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other approved mode.”

It added, “Raising of Capital upto INR 1000 Crores by way of Non-Convertible, Redeemable, Unsecured, BASEL III Compliant, TIER 2 bonds in the nature of debentures (“debentures”) on a private placement basis.”
