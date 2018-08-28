J&J's faulty hip implant: Group of patients seeks expedited release of expert panel report

A group of patients, who have suffered due to Johnson & Johnson's faulty ASR hip implant, have written to Union health minister JP Nadda to immediately release the expert committee report that was submitted to the government in February.

The government had constituted a high-powered expert committee last year to look into the allegations of faulty ASR hip implants and the conduct of Johnson & Johnson based on complaints received by some patients.

The ASR hip implants made by DePuy, a division of US drug and medical devices giant Johnson & Johnson, were globally recalled in 2010 as it caused metal wear debris and elevated release of cobalt and chromium beyond 7 parts per billion.

Hip implants are used in hip replacement surgery. Johnson & Johnson is facing lawsuits from patient groups in various countries. In some countries it has reached settlement with patient groups by paying millions of dollars as compensation.

The patient group, in their letter on Monday, alleged that since February, officials in the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization), and in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were sitting on the expert committee report without providing any reasons for not making it public.

“We have suffered severe consequences - medical, financial and personal- because of the hip implant and have been forced to lead severely compromised lives,” the patient group said in a letter.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

“In spite of our attempts over several years to draw attention to the serious safety concerns with the ASR hip implant device, and the pain and agony experienced by us, the response from the Government for years was one of apathy and dismissiveness,” the patient group alleged.

Union health minister JP Nadda on Monday said that his ministry is holding deliberations on an expert panel's report. "We are deliberating on it," he told reporters in New Delhi at press conference, without elaborating.

Much of the contents of the expert committee report were leaked to media.

According to several media reports - the expert committee report observed suppression of material facts by Johnson & Johnson when it sought approval from Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

“The firm had applied for import licence on the basis of the registration certificate on 11 January, 2010. However, the fact the ASR was already recalled in Australia in December 2009, was not informed to the CDSCO even at the time of application for import licence,” The Indian Express reported quoting the committee report.

The report also states that the committee has recommended a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for every patient affected by the faulty transplant. The report found over 3,600 patients with the implants remain untraceable, and that at least four deaths have been reported from those who underwent surgeries using these devices.

The total size of Indian orthopaedic market is around USD 375 million in 2016, of which hip implants segment is about USD 34 million. By 2020, the orthopaedic market size is expected to be around USD 766 million of which hip implants would be about USD 82 million.

“The one matter astonishingly missing from these reports is whether there has been any consideration of criminal charges or investigations into the criminal acts of Johnson and Johnson in marketing this faulty product,” the patient group said.

One of the patient who is also the signatory of the letter, Mumbai-based Vijay Vojhala, had deposed before the committee at the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) office in New Delhi, last year.

Vojhala underwent a total hip-replacement surgery with J&J’s ASR implant on July 17, 2008. It has been ten years since the faulty hip implant and it has leaked chromium and cobalt into his body. Since then he is facing health complications.

Vojhala filed an FIR in Mahim police station in Mumbai and after repeated e-mails and letters to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and other government departments led to the health ministry constituting the expert committee to investigate the matter.

“In the 8 years since the recall of this product, we have endured pain and become disabled. Some of us have lost family members who died awaiting redressal. Denying us the report of the Expert Committee which was instituted after our constant requests and perseverance, and which sought the testimony and experiences of patients, is like rubbing salt on our wounds, and undermines our struggle for justice," the patient group said.

"Therefore, we request that the final report of the Expert Committee is made available to us in its entirety and also put in the public domain. We also seek participation in any further deliberations by the Government on the action to be taken on the report." they added.

Johnson & Johnson defended its action and said that top priority is and always has been patient safety. The company said the ASR was imported and marketed in India and in various countries around the world, with all regulatory approval and permissions as were then applicable.

“Since the voluntary recall decision was made, DePuy has worked to provide patients and surgeons with the information and support they need, including a reimbursement programme to address recall-related costs that was the first-of-its-kind worldwide,” Johnson & Johnson said.

“DePuy’s actions concerning the product were appropriate and responsible. We immediately informed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) about the voluntary recall. Since then, we have kept the DCGI informed of all key actions and worked to provide Indian patients and surgeons with the information and support they need, in line with government requirements."

Johnson & Johnson said DePuy has fully cooperated with the expert committee in their investigation of the ASR matter.

“...the Expert Committee Report has not been provided to the company for review to date, so it would be inappropriate for us to comment on it,” the company said.