J&J says COVID-19 booster jab generates strong antibody response

J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was given EUA in India on August 7

Johnson & Johnson on August 25 said its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided a rapid and strong increase in neutralising antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus, supporting the use of a second shot among people who have had its single-dose vaccine.

In anticipation of the potential need for boosters, J&J conducted two Phase 1/2 studies in individuals vaccinated with its single-shot vaccine.

“We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months," said Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson.

“With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine.”

The new interim data shows that a booster dose generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the single-dose vaccination.

Significant increases in binding antibody responses were observed in participants between ages 18 and 55, and in those 65 years and older who received a lower booster dose. The study summaries were submitted to medRxiv on August 24.

J&J said it was talking to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other health authorities regarding boosting with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"Johnson & Johnson continues to diligently generate and evaluate data from ongoing trials as well as emerging real-world evidence," the company added.