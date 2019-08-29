App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jiya Eco to soon commence new pellet facility in Gandhidham

The company manufactures quality biofuel briquettes and pellets from agricultural and forest waste, which are used as substitutes for commonly used fossil fuels like coal, charcoal, firewood, diesel, LPG and CNG.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biofuel manufacturer and supplier Jiya Eco Products on August 29 said it will soon commence operation of its new pellet facility in Gandhidham, Gujarat.

Spread over three acres, the new facility has a total capacity of 54,400 tonnes per annum and will initially have a capacity utilisation of 35 percent, it said in a statement.

The company manufactures quality biofuel briquettes and pellets from agricultural and forest waste, which are used as substitutes for commonly used fossil fuels like coal, charcoal, firewood, diesel, LPG and CNG.

Close

"We remain bullish about the future of biofuels as a cost efficient, sustainable and cheaper alternative. Keeping in line with this bright outlook, we have outlined exciting expansion plans including a new manufacturing facility, expanding to newer domestic markets and export opportunities," Jiya Eco Products Managing Director Bhavesh Kakadiya said.

related news

To increase company's topline, Jiya Eco said it is looking at exploring new domestic markets through franchise route and export opportunities.

The company is targeting 10 percent jump in its topline on year-on-year basis to Rs 235 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal with sale volume of 2.55 lakh tonnes.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 7.46 crore as against 6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose by 10 percent to Rs 52.58 crore from Rs 47.63 crore in the said period, the company added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Companies #India #Jiya Eco Products

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.