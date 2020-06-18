App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio Platforms: From Facebook to Saudi Arabia's PIF, here's a fact-box of the 11 deals so far

RIL, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate, has now shed 24.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms and raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from some of the world’s top technology investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Jio Platforms has roped in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund as its latest investor.

PIF will invest Rs 11,367 crore for a 2.32 percent stake.

Read More | Jio-PIF deal: Jio Platforms gets 11th investor as Saudi Arabia’s PIF joins rush for RIL unit

Close

RIL, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate, has now shed 24.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms and raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from some of the world’s top investors.

related news

The investment by PIF, estimated to own combined assets of nearly $400 billion, in Jio Platforms is at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. It comes close on the heels of investments by private equity giants L Catterton and TPG.

This is Jio's eleventh deal in nine weeks, following investments from Facebook IncGeneral AtlanticSilver LakeVista Equity PartnersKKR and Mubadala Investment CompanyADIA and TPG Capital and L Catterton.

Here's a summary of the eleven deals:

PHOTO-2020-06-18-16-26-58

Facebook-Jio deal

The California-based company invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) into Jio Platforms for a 9.9 percent stake in the company.

The transaction, announced on April 22, is the largest of the six investments. It was also Facebook's biggest bet since it acquired messaging platform WhatsApp in 2014.

The deal also made Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.

Jio-Silver Lake deal

Silver Lake Partners acquired a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,655.75 crore ($750 million).

Jio-Vista deal

Vista Equity Partners bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

Jio-General Atlantic deal

Private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for 6,598.38 crore.

Jio-KKR deal

KKR acquired a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, similar to the deal made with Vista Equity Partners.

Jio-Mubadala deal

The deal with the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced on June 5, valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Facebook 's investment had valued Jio Platforms at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).

Jio-Silver Lake deal 2.0

Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.93 percent stake. The aggregate investment by Silver Lake is now Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

Jio-ADIA deal

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will pump Rs 5,683.5 crore into Jio Platforms.

ADIA’s investment at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Jio-TPG Capital deal

TPG’s investment in Jio is Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake assigning it an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Jio-L Catterton deal

L Catterton will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms, a record tenth investment in the Reliance Industries (RIL) digital unit in seven weeks.

Jio-PIF deal

Saudi Arabia’s PIF, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, will invest Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32 percent of Jio Platforms.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jio Platforms #Public Investment fund

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.