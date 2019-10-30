App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio lashes out at COAI for not taking its views into consideration

Jio expressed its dismay at the reasons behind the tearing hurry in sending the letter to the government and the justification given for the same when a senior Jio official asked for an explanation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio has written to industry body Cellular Operators Association of India, saying the body ignored its views and suggestions in the letter addressed to the government on the troubles being faced by the telecom sector.

Jio said the letter by COAI to the government did not represent the view of the industry and that COAI was exploiting legitimate pay out obligations to create an 'alarmist propaganda for the doom of the telecom industry'.

Also Read: COAI urges govt panel to prioritise AGR issue, suggest relief measures within 60 days

Close

Jio expressed its dismay at the reasons behind the tearing hurry in sending the letter to the government and the justification given for the same when a senior Jio official asked for an explanation.

related news

"We disagree with tone and tenor of letter sent to DoT. Failure of two operators, in the unlikely event that it should happen, will have no bearing on sector," Jio said in its letter.

Below is the full text of the letter:

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #COAI #Companies #Jio

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.