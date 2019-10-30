Jio lashes out at COAI for not taking its views into consideration

Reliance Jio has written to industry body Cellular Operators Association of India, saying the body ignored its views and suggestions in the letter addressed to the government on the troubles being faced by the telecom sector.

Jio said the letter by COAI to the government did not represent the view of the industry and that COAI was exploiting legitimate pay out obligations to create an 'alarmist propaganda for the doom of the telecom industry'.

Jio expressed its dismay at the reasons behind the tearing hurry in sending the letter to the government and the justification given for the same when a senior Jio official asked for an explanation.

"We disagree with tone and tenor of letter sent to DoT. Failure of two operators, in the unlikely event that it should happen, will have no bearing on sector," Jio said in its letter.

Below is the full text of the letter: