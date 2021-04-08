New cricket app, meet and greet stars -- Jio offers special plans to raise IPL heat

Jio has emerged as India's largest telecom operator (File image)

Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, is geared up for the "2021 cricket season" with special plans, app, merchandise and 'meet and greet' for its users and employees, the company said in an official release on April 8.

"As part of Jio’s commitment to sports, Jio is rolling out multiple initiatives for fans and Jio users," the company said, further pointing out that it is the only entity to be one of the sponsors of "all eight franchises" in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021.

The telecom major also added that it "continues to offer the best benefits" across any operator in India, with respect to IPL content. All Jio postpaid plus plans come with access to IPL embedded.

Jio prepaid plans with IPL viewing access

"To further celebrate the cricketing extravaganza, Jio’s live gaming initiative 'Jio Cricket Play Along' will present a new side of entertainment while competing, to its fans," the release added.

The interactive game is available free to all users (Jio or non-Jio). Jio users could access it through MyJio app, it said.

The 'Jio Cricket' app was also recently launched to allow users to track match score updates, take part in quizzes and win prizes, the company stated. The app is available for free to all JioPhone users.

Jio users would also be provided with an opportunity to win IPL merchandise on all days of the tournament - beginning from April 9.

"Jio users can participate in exciting contents and win merchandize daily.

Merchandize such as exclusively signed cricket bats and balls, team jerseys, and more will be made available to Jio users," the telecom behemoth said.

"Jio users will also get a chance to meet the players of all 8 teams in a meet and greet coffee session. Such an exclusive benefit will allow users to come upfront and close to their favorite cricketers," it further added.