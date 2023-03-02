 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Power wins ‘most sought-after’ Gare Palma coal block in ongoing auction

Amritha Pillay
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

So far, a total of 18 blocks have been bid for, where Shree Cement, Dalmia Cement, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cement, JSW Cement, and Jindal Power, among others, were the winning bidders

The Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Power emerged as the preferred bidder for the Gare Palma Sector IV/2 and Gare Palma Sector IV/3 blocks as part of the ongoing auction of commercial coal mines. With technical bids from 15 companies, this was the block with the highest number of technically qualified bids in the latest round.

Jindal Power‘s closing bid for the block was at 30.75 percent share in the revenue generated. Located in Chhattisgarh, this is an explored block with an expected output of 7 million tonnes of thermal-grade coal annually. Jindal Power is expected to use the coal for its coal-based power plant at Tamnar in the same state.

“In the current round of auctions, Gare Palma Sector IV/2 and Gare Palma Sector IV/3 block is one the larger mines and one of the operational ones, which explains the higher interest in it. For Jindal Power, they operate the remaining parts of Gare Palma and were also the original allottees of this mine before the SC (Supreme Court) deallocation, so bidding and winning makes strong business sense for them,” said Hitesh Avachat, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.

Along with Jindal Power, there were 14 other qualified bidders for this block, including JSW Steel, Bharat Aluminium, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.