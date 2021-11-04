Jewellery demand surpasses pre-Covid levels in Dhanteras

Jewellers are now anticipating further growth in sales. Image: PTI.

Fine jewellery retailers see brisk business with the festive season shopping spree peaking up for Diwali.

Retail brands such as Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers reported better sales in Dhateras compared to last year on the back of an upbeat consumer sentiment.

“The tailwinds of the economy are positive and consumer sentiment is upbeat, particularly for the jewellery category. Gold prices have moderated from last year. We see good traction in terms of buyer and volume growth. We have witnessed an all-around growth this festive season – across price brands and product categories,” said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company.

According to Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, while last year’s sales were better than that in 2019 (pre-Covid), both sales and footfalls have surpassed the 2020 levels.

Footfalls climb

Dhanteras this year recorded a 20-40 percent rise in footfalls as against last year, while sales jumped 15-30 percent in this period, said industry estimates.

“Since the last two months, we are seeing pre-bookings and an increase in footfalls. Today, a lot of people are here to collect deliveries and also make the customary purchase of Dhanteras and are gearing up for the wedding season. We have seen a growth in sales by 30 percent, compared to the pre-covid Dhanteras of 2019, which is a very positive sign,” said Shrey Mehta, Director, Pooja Diamonds, which runs stores in Gujarat and Mumbai.

Mumbai-based Ishu Datwani, founder, Anmol Jewellers, is also hopeful of closing the season with a minimum of 15-20 percent increase over the last year’s figures. “It looks to be like a very good Diwali.”

Jewellers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Goa too reported a surge in sales. “We had achieved 40 percent targets by 2 pm, and compared to last year’s Dhanteras, we are on track to grow by 30 percent in terms of sales across all outlets. Our Lucknow outlet to our Balia outlet, including our Gorakhpur stores are overwhelmed with footfalls since morning and it is heart-warming to see such great enthusiasm among people after so long,” said Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels.

Small towns lead

Most jewellers reported higher sales in small towns, which have been relatively less impacted by the pandemic compared to metro cities. According to consumer insights shared by Just Dial, for gold, silver, and diamond, Tier-II towns outpaced their Tier-I peers in terms of demand growth.

In terms of gold, the demand growth rate in Tier-II towns (24 percent) remained marginally ahead of Tier-I cities (22 percent). For silver, Tier-II cities (40 percent) saw 2X growth rate vis-a-vis Tier-I (20 percent), while diamond demand remained far higher in Tier-II cities (38 percent) compared to Tier-1 cities (14 percent).

According to a report from the hyperlocal search engine, gold demand growth was three times that in silver during this period. The white metal recorded the highest quarter-on-quarter growth in demand of 30 percent, while the cumulative demand for both gold and diamond saw a growth of 18 percent.

Retailers said a fall in gold prices also helped the demand scenario and consumers bought jewellery as well as coins on Dhanteras.

“The sale of gold coins is similar to the past few years. Overall, in this festive season, there are multiple factors impacting positively for the category. There is a share of wallet gain compared against travel, purchase of automobiles and other discretionary spends. There is a good demand for lightweight, wearable jewellery, apart from wedding jewellery,” said Chawla of Titan Company.

Jewellers are now anticipating further growth in sales backed by the rise in demand for jewellery during the upcoming wedding season.