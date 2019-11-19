App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways creditors committee may give Synergy Group four more weeks to submit bid: Report

The CoC, which consisted of lenders of the now-defunct airline, met on November 19 to discuss the South American company's request.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways may give Synergy Group another four weeks to submit its bid, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Synergy had requested for an extension of the deadline by three or four weeks.

Also Read | Jet Airways insolvency: Will lenders give another extension to Synergy?

The CoC, which consisted of lenders of the now-defunct airline, met on November 19 to discuss the South American company's request. It will vote on the proposal to allow an extension to Synergy for bid submission by November 21.

Banks may now ask the company, which is the sole contendor, to submit its bid for the airline by December 16, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The resolution professional may also seek a 90-day extension for resolution of Jet Airways under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #Synergy Group

