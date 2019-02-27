Jet pilots call off strike, say 'stand by the country'

Moneycontrol News

In the wake of on-going military tensions between India and Pakistan, the pilots' association of Jet Airways - National Aviators Guild (NAG) - has called off its strike against non-payment of salaries, starting March 1, 2019.

"All are informed that the Flight Safety First and the black band protest has been called off till further notice," the association said in its statement.

The statement reasoned that as "the country was in a state of high alert following the events across border... the union stands united with the rest of the country".

Terming the decision as a "hard call" given the "sentiments of the pilots", the association said that "every decision needs to be taken at the appropriate time".

The association had planned to go on strike from March 1 to protest against non-payment of salaries, who have not been paid since August, 2018. The pilots had decided not to fly beyond roster hours.

The decision comes after India and Pakistan engaged in aerial strikes against one another on February 27. In the early hours, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) targeted military installations on the Indian side after IAF attacked training camps of JeM on February 26.

According to Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, while IAF shot down PAF's one fighter aircraft, one pilot of India's MiG 21 is missing in action.

MEA said in a statement that while India used air strikes as "Counter Terrorism Action" on February 26, against training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Pakistan "responded by attacking the "military installations".

The military escalations led to suspension of air operations at Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Dehradun and Pathankot airports.

A notam (Notice to airmen) issued by DGCA said that flights operating to and from Amritsar were prohibited to fly to Jammu, Pathankot, Srinagar, Leh, Shimla, Kangra and Kullu.

While this notam was withdrawn after strikes between the two countries stopped, airlines were advised to reroute their flights due to suspension of flights over Pak airspace.

According to suspension issued by Lahore, flights exiting Delhi could not enter Pakistan via Sulom, Gugal and Raban. All commercial domestic and international flights originating from Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot were suspended.