App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet fails to pay December salary to more employees

The airline has not paid salaries of managerial employees and those above for December.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After defaulting on payment of salary to its senior management along with pilots and engineers, loss-making carrier Jet Airways has now failed to disburse the December salary to some other categories of employees as well, a source said.

The airline has not paid salaries of managerial employees and those above for December, the source said.

The Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet airline, which is part owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, has not been paying on time to about 15 per cent of its over 16,000 employees since August last year due to a liquidity crunch.

When contacted, a Jet Airways spokesperson did not give a direct reply.

"Jet Airways would like to clarify that except for informed groups, all salary payments are up to date," the spokesperson said, without elaborating on who falls in the "informed groups".
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.