Jet Airways will now allow only one check-in bag on domestic flights

In a first, Jet Airways will allow only one check-in baggage weighing 15 kilograms or less for its economy class passengers from July 15, 2018. Premiere class passengers will be allowed two check-in bags each less than 15 kilograms.

As per a release on its website, Jet said it has revised its baggage rules and introduced a restriction on the number of bags allowed for check-in.

It is the first Indian airline to introduce a restriction on the number of check-in bags. While the excess weight of check-in bags attracts a fee, the airline has not specified the rules if a passenger carries extra bags.

According to the release, the airline has said, “Guests with bookings on or after Jun 15, 2018, for travel on or before Jul 14, 2018, will be entitled to free baggage allowance by weight of 15 kgs for travel in Economy and 30 kgs for travel in Première. Guests with bookings on or before Jun 14, 2018, will be entitled to free baggage allowance by weight of 15 kgs for travel in Economy and 30 kgs for travel in Première.”

The airline also stated that the number of check-in bags restriction has been in place for their international flights since last year.

Many international airlines have implemented restrictions on the number of check-in bags as it enables them to offer a quicker luggage handling time to travellers. Also, a lesser number of bags means the airline can monetise the available space by carrying extra cargo.



This is the first time an airline is implementing a ‘one-baggage’ policy in Indiahttps://t.co/Dnj6mz2EyS

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 17, 2018