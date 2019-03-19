Jet Airways crisis: Suresh Prabhu asks Aviation Secretary to hold emergency meet



Directed Secretary, @MoCA_GoI to hold an emergency meeting on grounding of flights by Jet Airways, Advance bookings, Cancellation, Refunds and Safety issues, if any. Asked him to get a report on Jet compliance issues immediately from DGCA. @jayantsinha

— Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 19, 2019

Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on March 19 directed his ministry's secretary to hold an emergency meeting on the debt-ridden Jet Airways massively cancelling flights after grounding of a large part of its fleet. The minister's direction came in the wake of the airliner drastically reducing its operations due to liquidity crunch.

Earlier March 18, Jet Airways engineers' body wrote to aviation regulator DGCA, seeking its intervention in the recovery of their salary dues, saying non-payment was affecting their psychological condition which, in turn, was a "risk" to the airline's flight operations.