Jet Airways stake sale: Investors keen, but talks stuck over Naresh Goyal's role

Attempts by Jet Airways to infuse much-needed capital into its operations seems to be stuck over the future role of its Chairman Naresh Goyal.

While reports have emerged that Tata Group's talks with Jet Airways for a possible investment got stuck because the conglomerate wants to take over control from Goyal, Moneycontrol learns the airline's negotiations with Delta Airlines have also stalled over the same reason.

The Atlanta-based, second largest airline in the world has been in talks with Jet Airways for over a year. But the talks, say sources, have been on the hold over the role of Goyal in the Indian airline, after a possible deal.

"All the prospective buyers have the same condition. They want complete control over Jet after a deal," said a senior executive in the industry.

Goyal holds 51 percent in the airline. Etihad Airways has a 24 percent stake.

While the Jet Airways Chairman is keen to dilute his stake, he wants to retain a significant shareholding, and control, over the airline he founded in 1993.

But time is running away fast for the seasoned veteran as his airline loses almost Rs 10 crore a day. While it will be unfair to squarely blame the airline for the situation it currently finds itself in - fuels costs have gone up considerably even as fares have remained low - the company has struggled to guard its market share and limit its costs.

Significantly, Delta continues to be interested in Jet Airways. Despite the Indian airline's troubles, Jet will give Delta access to the fastest growing aviation market in the world. The Indian aviation market is poised to become the third largest in the world by 2025, up from the present fourth rank.

When contacted, the airline said: "Delta does not comment on speculation regarding future investments."

Responding to queries, a Jet Airways spokesperson said, "Your information on the above is totally speculative."

A senior executive from the industry added that a deal between Jet and Delta is still possible. "The coming few days are crucial," he said but declined to explain more.

"It's up to Goyal now to make a deal," said another executive from the industry.

The two airlines already have a codeshare agreement, and Jet's Chief Executive Vinay Dube is a former Delta veteran. The two airlines, along with Air France-KLM, were also said to have teamed up to bid for Air India. Eventually, they decided against it.

A crunch

Apart from the Tatas and Delta, Jet has also been in talks with private equity players TPG Capital and Blackstone Group, this time to sell a stake in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege.

But these talks have been slow, prompting Etihad Airways, which owns 51.1 percent in Jet Privilege, to propose a financial restructuring plan. That included a pre-purchase payment of $35 million to Jet Airways from Jet Privilege.

While not enough, the money has allowed Jet Airways to keep running its operations. But the liquidity crunch has been getting intense. Though the airline has paid the August salaries, despite a delay, to its pilots, the September payments remain. An executive told Moneycontrol earlier this week, "no decision has been taken on the payments yet."

A report in Business Standard further said the airline has offered its cabin crew the option to go on leave without pay for up to 50 days. But an airline spokesperson vehemently denied suggestions that the move was to cut costs. "Leave without pay is part of any corporate policy... Jet Airways too, has over the years allowed employees to avail of LWP in a voluntary manner...," he added.

Troubling numbers

As of August this year, Jet Airways' domestic market share has reduced to 15.8 percent (including the share of Jet Lite, its low-cost unit), from 18.2 percent in 2017 and 19.7 percent in 2016.

On the other hand, its competitor IndiGo has seen its share increasing from 38.2 percent to 40.6 percent over the two-year period.

The rising fuel costs haven't helped Jet's cause. It posted a loss of Rs 1,323 crore in the June quarter, following the Rs 1,045-crore dip in the fourth quarter of the last financial year.

After reporting the first quarter results in August, Jet's chief executive Vinay Dube had said the airline has a turnaround plan, which includes a cost reduction programme of Rs 2,000 crore over two years.

Most importantly, it needs capital.