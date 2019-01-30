App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways says aircraft grounded due to 'scheduled termination" of lease, technical reason

The airline said the aircraft will be put back to operations on February 1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Troubled airline Jet Airways on January 30 clarified its aircraft were grounded for 'scheduled termination' of a lease and 'engine normalisation' exercise and that they will rejoin operations on February 1.

In a release to the stock exchange, Jet Airways said, it has grounded one aircraft for scheduled termination of its engine's lease and one aircraft for technical reasons. It is also in process of redelivering three aircraft to lessors due to the scheduled expiry of their respective lease terms, it said.

"To date, we have not grounded a single aircraft due to any grounding notice received from GECAS," the company said in the release.

The statement comes a day after reports that Jet Airways has been forced to ground five of its aircraft, with the lessors starting the process to take back their planes following delay in payments.

related news

The airline follows a sale and lease model, where it sells new aircraft to lessors before leasing them back. Of its fleet of 124 aircraft, the airline owns 16.

"The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and has been regularly providing updates on the efforts undertaken by the Company to improve its liquidity. Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the company’s efforts in this direction," the company said.

The airline, which reported huge losses in the last three quarters, is facing a severe liquidity crunch. It defaulted on loan repayments on December 31, 2018. The company, which has debts of over Rs 8,000 crore, now needs to repay about Rs 1,700 crore by March.

Last week, it announced an extraordinary general meeting on February 1, to get shareholders nod to turn debt into equity. It also wants to increase its authorised share capital.

In its statement on Wednesday, the airline it is making "all efforts to minimize disruption to its network and informing and re-accommodating its affected guests," following the flight cancellations.

"More importantly, the airline’s key stakeholders are actively engaged towards finalization of the resolution plan," it added.

The airline is in talks with its partner Etihad Airways, which holds 24 percent stake in Jet, and bankers to come up with a resolution plan, which will eventually lead to an infusion of capital.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.