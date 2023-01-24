Jet Airways case: Lenders file plea in NCLAT opposing ownership transfer to Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Lenders to debt-ridden Jet Airways on January 24 moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) opposing the ownership transfer to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, CNBC-TV 18 reported citing sources. NCLAT is the appellate insolvency tribunal.

Lenders have filed a plea in NCLAT opposing NCLT's January 13 order that permitted ownership transfer to the consortium. Earlier, NCLT had ruled that the consortium had satisfied conditions necessary for the ownership transfer.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 over piling losses and debt of about Rs 8,000 crore. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by a consortium of Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Jet's lenders were planning to contest the NCLT order in a higher court, citing sources.

NCLT's January 13 order had allowed the transfer of Jet's ownership to JKC saying conditions were met. The tribunal had allowed JKC's plea and had set November 16, 2022, as the effective date for the resolution plan. JKC has around six months to settle dues and take control of Jet Airways.

