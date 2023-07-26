Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium appoints Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as Accountable Manager

Once-storied carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the resolution applicant for grounded Jet Airways, on July 26 announced the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the Accountable Manager for the airlines, effective July 2023.

"With a strong background in piloting, management, and training, Captain Dhillon aims to bring strategic value towards making Jet Airways revival process a huge success," the consortium said in a statement.

Such a top-level appointment comes after Jet Airways' Sanjiv Kapoor resigned from the post of CEO-designate in April. The aviation veteran had joined the airlines as its chief executive officer (CEO) in 2022.

Commenting on his appointment, Dhillon said, "The much-awaited revival of Jet Airways unquestionably will mark a historic milestone for the Indian Aviation Industry. To represent India's legendary airline is a matter of great pride and presents an enormous opportunity of significant national interest - a commitment the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has been determined to fulfill. The revival process is a collective work."

Dhillon is an accomplished aviation professional in national and international aviation markets. From being the Director at GATI (Government Aviation Training Institute) in 2020, Executive Vice President of Operations at SpiceJet, Senior Vice President in 2005, Operations at Royal Airways in 2001 to serving Jet Airways as Chief Pilot Line Operations in 1999 – Captain Dhillon has held numerous leadership positions in the aviation industry, both in private and governmental sectors, JKC noted in a statement.

Speaking on this new appointment, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said, “The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is confident that Captain Dillion would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways along with JKC....This step reinforces JKC’s cohesive commitment to revive India’s most admired airline, Jet Airways."

On the resumption of the shuttered airline, JKC reiterated that it remains "fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success."

JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and employees to revive Jet Airways, it added.

Jet Airways has been grounded since 2019 and a State Bank of India-led insolvency process hasn’t been able to reach a solution yet.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital. In June 2021, the consortium's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process. However, the implementation of the plan is getting delayed.

Once-storied carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019.