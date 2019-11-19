Jet Airways insolvency: Will lenders give another extension to Synergy?

Jet Airways lenders, who are scheduled to meet on November 19, are expected to give yet another extension to Synergy Group to submit a bid.

But, with the NCLT now taking upon itself to gauge the 'seriousness' of the South American company, it will be interesting to see how the banks react to the extension request.

Synergy Group, which had first shown interest in Jet Airways in August, was supposed to submit a bid by November 15.

"Synergy has asked for three to four weeks more. The deadline to submit the bid may be extended to December now. It is still preparing a resolution plan and is evaluating Jet Airways business," said an executive.

The Committee of Creditors, consisting of Jet Airways lenders, will meet on November 19 to discuss Synergy's request. They will then vote on it, and the results will be known in a couple of days.

With no other suitor in sight for Jet Airways, which suspended operations in April, the lenders may not have any other choice but to give Synergy another chance. The only other remaining option is to liquidate the airline. But, that may further lower their chances in getting back over Rs 8,000 crore of exposure to Jet Airways.

Meanwhile, the NCLT, on November 18, asked Synergy to present the resolution plan by December 3. The Tribunal has also asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA to be made a part of the proceedings.

This is important as Synergy has been seeking information on the availability of Jet Airways slots and flying rights, which are critical to turning around the Indian carrier's operations. Both the ministry and the regulator are best-placed to give clarity on the slots and flying rights.

Much of Jet Airways slots in Delhi and Mumbai airports have been distributed to peers such as IndiGo and SpiceJet. Synergy has been particularly interested in the slots Jet Airways had in London's Heathrow airport.

But, these slots have been sold to Etihad Airways, which itself has 24 percent stake in Jet Airways.

Apart from the slots and flying rights, Synergy would also need to bring clarity on its Indian partner as regulations allow only an Indian investor to have control over the airline.