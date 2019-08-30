Jet Airways insolvency: More suitors sought as EoI deadline expires on August 31

With just one more day to go before the deadline to submit EoI for Jet Airways expires, all efforts are being made to woo as many suitors as possible.

But, it is turning out to be a tough task to get more expressions of interest.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the resolution professional - Ashish Chhawchharia - overseeing the insolvency process reached out to several companies, including those who had earlier showed interest but then kept away.

The deadline expires on August 31.

“We have been invited to submit a bid. But we are not sure, unless there are assurances on a few things,” said a senior executive from one of the companies approached by Chhawchharia.

The assurances sought were for the return of Jet Airways’ airport slots and flying rights that have been distributed among its peers. The airline also has just a fraction of its original fleet of 119 aircraft.

The companies are also wary about delays in the resolution process. As per the original schedule, the final list of prospective bidders was to be disclosed on August 21. Following this, the bidders had to submit their resolution plans by September 12. And, the selected resolution plan was to be submitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by September 27. Close

This timeline may now change.

“A lot of time has passed now. It’s very difficult to revive an airline that has been suspended for so long,” said an executive from another company that had also been invited to put in bids.

Jet Airways suspended operations in April. Since then, there have been two attempts to get buyers. In the first, Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group came close to a deal but got stuck due to conditions put by the two.

The lenders later took the airline to the insolvency courts. Since then, the deadline to submit bids has been pushed twice.

Only two suitors emerged, RA Creator and Avantulo Group, in the first instance. Later, after the deadline was extended, South America’s Synergy Group also put in an expression of interest.

Avantulo has not made it to the next round, said sources.

The deadline was extended again last week on hopes that more suitors would come forward, like in the case of Synergy.

It is still unclear if the interested parties will look to get control of Jet Airways as a whole or would want to buy some of the assets.

One of the executives quoted above said that there would be interest in acquiring Jet Airways slots in Heathrow airport and its aircraft. The slots, though, are controlled by Etihad Airways, which has 21 percent stake in Jet Airways.

Also, keeping away the suitors is the high financial liability of Jet Airways. The Chhawchharia has received claims of about Rs 30,000 crore from financial and operational creditors.

