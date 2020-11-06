Jet Airways insolvency: Kalrock Capital-Murari Jalan resolution plan submitted in NCLT

The Jet Airways insolvency process has progressed to the next step with the resolution professional submitting the winning resolution plan with the National Company Law Tribunal on November 5.

The Kalrock Capital - Murari Jalan combine had won the race, after getting majority of the votes from lenders. They were announced winner on October 17. The Kalrock-Jalan combine had faced off with the consortium of FSTC, Big Charter and Imperial Capital.

On Thursday, resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan has been submitted to the Tribunal. From here, the wait will be now for the court to list the insolvency case and conduct a hearing before it approves the plan.

Earlier on November 3, the winning consortium had submitted the performance security bond of about Rs 150 crore.

With the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in place, a bidder has to deposit this amount to bind the party in a bond, so that she or he doesn't withdraw its plan later. In case the winning bidder is unable to execute the proposed plan, the deposited amount is forfeited.

As per the proposed plan, the Kalrock and Jalan consortium plans to invest about Rs 1,000 crore in Jet Airways.

Once the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approves the plan, the new owners will have to approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation and industry regulator DGCA for multiple clearances. These clearances include getting back the air operator certificate to the slots at the airport that it needs to land and take off flights.