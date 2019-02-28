Jet Airways grounds 6 more aircraft over failure to pay up lease dues

Six more aircraft of Jet Airways were grounded on February 28 due to non-payment of lease rentals, the company said in a filing. Seven aircraft of the carrier were grounded a day earlier.

Moneycontrol had recently reported that the Naresh Goyal founded airlines may be forced to ground 42 aircraft in two days. According to PTI, as many as 13 planes have been grounded by the carrier as of February 27.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months. Moneycontrol had also reported that Jet Airways has rationalised its network and cancelled over 300 flights in February-March to cut costs and help tide over the cash crunch.