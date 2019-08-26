App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways gets new EoI, lenders to meet today 

Sources in the industry fear that the interest in Jet may be limited to its assets such as aircraft and airport slots

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways planes
Jet Airways planes

Jet Airways' new suitor, Synergy Group Corp, has failed to enthuse industry observers who fear the South American Group could be more interested in just the assets, and not the airline as a whole.

The new development will be discussed by Jet Airways lenders later on August 26. They will also discuss options to release more funds to meet the airline’s maintenance costs.

The Economic Times reported Synergy Group Corp, which owns Colombian carrier Avianca Holdings, is the new suitor.

Close

Sources in the industry confirmed the development to Moneycontrol. They added that Avianca itself is facing financial challenges, and its interest in Jet may be limited to assets such as aircraft and airport slots.

related news

It remains to be seen if lenders accept the new interest as it comes much after the August 10 deadline. Interestingly, the resolution professional had not released the final list of prospective bidders by the August 21 deadline.

The other two suits are RA Partners and the Avantulo Group.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 10:24 am

