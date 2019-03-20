App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways fleet may come down to 35

While majority of groundings are because of non-payment of lease rentals, some of them have also been taken off for want of spare parts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Woes of distressed airline Jet Airways continue as the airline's fleet may now come down to 35 planes.

The airline had a total fleet of 119 aircraft. Of this, it owned 16 planes. At present, the number of owned aircraft has come down to nine, said sources.

"The airline had about 80-plus Boeing 737 aircraft. Now it will be down to 20," said an executive. The airline also has ATRs, Airbus 330 and the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

On March 19, officials of regulator DGCA had said that Jet was operating 41 aircraft.

Sources said that the lessors are giving 72-hour notice to Jet Airways, before grounding aircraft. "Schedule for Jet Airways being cleared on a daily basis by the DGCA," said an industry executive.

While majority of groundings are because of non-payment of lease rentals, some of them have also been taken off for want of spare parts.

The grounding comes even as the senior management and the company's lenders hurry to clear the resolution plan and infuse money into the airline.

There have been a series of setbacks in the process though. While partner Etihad Airways has offered to exit the airline, Jet Airways pilots have threatened to go on strike from April 1 if their dues are not cleared.

Jet pilots and engineers are yet to get a part of December salary, along with salaries for January and February.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

