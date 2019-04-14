App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways extends suspension of west-bound flights till April 16

The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west-bound operations to and from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris till April 16, Jet Airways said on April 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Struggling for survival due to severe cash crunch, Jet Airways has suspended its operations in SAARC and ASEAN regions indefinitely, besides extending suspension of its services to Toronto and Paris from Chennai and back.



Operating with 6-7 aircraft, Jet Airways had on April 12 extended suspension of its services to these destinations until April 15.

"Jet Airways has currently suspended operations to SAARC and ASEAN destinations, as well as to Toronto and Paris from Chennai and back," said Jet Airways in a statement.

"The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west bound operations to/from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris until April 16 (Tuesday)," it added.

According to available information, the airline has also stopped accepting bookings for its Mumbai-Paris flight until June 10.

It has also closed reservations for its Mumbai-London, Mumbai-Amsterdam-Mumbai and Bangalore-Amsterdam flights, up to April 18, as per the information.

Jet Airways confirmed stopping of bookings for these flights, saying the move is aimed at re-accommodating passengers due to interim cancellations.

"As a proactive measure, Jet Airways has restricted sales on certain routes for a few days, in order to re-accommodate guests, who have unfortunately been inconvenienced by interim cancellations," the airline said.

Following complaints by passengers of lack of information on cancellation and non-receipt of refunds, Civil Aviation secretary had on April 12 said the Centre had asked Jet Airways to inform passengers 48 hours in advance about flight cancellations, and take their problems into consideration.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 04:30 pm

