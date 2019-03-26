App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways' domestic pilots write to SBI, seek salary dues

The guild had last week announced that its over 1,100 -odd members would stop flying from April 1 of their salaries dues were not cleared and a clarity on the revival roadmap was not provided by March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jet Airways' domestic pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), on March 26 sought a meeting with State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar over pending salaries, a day after the lenders took over the carrier founded by Naresh Goyal a quarter of a century ago.

The guild had last week announced that its over 1,100 -odd members would stop flying from April 1 of their salaries dues were not cleared and a clarity on the revival roadmap was not provided by March 31.

After lots of dilly-dallying, founder chairman Naresh Goyal and his board-member wife Anita, had on March 25 decided to step down and also pare their stake to 25.5 percent from 50.1 percent. The changes also saw its foreign partner Etihad halving its stake to 12 percent and ceding a board position.

Under the new deal, banks, mostly led by state-run lenders, have would infuse Rs 1,500 crore of emergency liquidity to the airline and convert total debt of over 9,700 crore (including the fresh capital infusion) into equity worth 50.1 percent at a price of Re 1.

related news

With this, the public float in the airline has also come down 12.5 percent from 25 percent earlier.

"We humbly request to you to alleviate some of the hardships that we and engineers have been facing, by ensuring that the new Jet management does not further delay our pending salaries dues at the earliest," NAG general secretary Tej Sood said in an e-mail to Kumar.

Thanking SBI for putting Jet on the road to recovery, Sood said, "we'd also be grateful if you could spare us some time and meet us to give us an idea of the recovery roadmap," as this would help us rebuild our confidence and reassure us that the uncertainty is behind us.

The guild represents about 1,100 of the around 1,600 pilots of the airline, and many of them have reportedly got offers from rival Indigo and Spicejet.

The guild members have come together and stood behind the airline when it was passing through its worst period, he claimed adding, "despite the severe financial difficulties and uncertainties over our future that we have been facing over the past few months, we have not wavered."

Sood also assured the new management of its continued support in reviving the once top airline.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #SBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says ...

Tussle in Mahagathbandhan Over Bihar's Darbhanga Lok Sabha Seat

Saradha Scam: Very, Very Serious Allegations Made by CBI Against Kolka ...

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 22

Xiaomi Teases 100W Fast Charging Solution Which Can Fully Charge a Sma ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.