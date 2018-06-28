Jet Airways deploys first of its fuel-efficient Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Jet Airways, the country's leading full service carrier, inducted the first of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet on June 28. The aircraft would improve fuel efficiency by 15 percent.

The lower fuel consumption is significant as crude prices are expected to climb after a possible drop in exports due to US sanctions on Iran.

Jet Airways has already been reeling under high fuel costs, which increased to 35 percent of its sales in the fourth quarter of the FY18, from 29 percent rise from a year earlier. The airline posted a net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 602 crore during the same period last year.

"The 737 MAX has been specially designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability with a fuel efficiency of up to 15 percent that translates into a lower seat per mile cost as well as an extended range," the company said in a statement.

A senior official added that a 15 percent lower consumption of fuel means an addition of up to 3,500 nautical miles in a single trip.

The 737 MAX will make its first journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad on July 1.

The 737 MAX

The aircraft is Boeing’s latest upgrade to its single aisle 737 – the world’s most-produced commercial jet airplane of all time. The airplane has been a favourite with Jet Airways since the airline commenced operations in 1994 with the 737-300s.

The latest aircraft promises to be lighter and has a lower noise footprint (by as much as 40 percent). Jet Airways said the new aircraft would also need less maintenance.

“The 737 MAX is a critical part of our strategy... will also enable us to meet our strategic ambitions of growth, enhance our operational reliability and reduce costs,” said Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube.

From a customer's point of view, the aircraft comes with a two-class configuration of premiere and economy. The overhead storage bins are redesigned to make the cabins look spacier and the seats come with USB ports, electronic device holders and coat hooks.

More orders

The new aircraft is part of Jet Airways' first order of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2015. The Indian carrier placed a second order of 75 more 737 Max in April this year.

Recent reports suggest that a third order of 75 aircraft has been placed, taking the total 737 Max fleet to 225.