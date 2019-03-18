Jet Airways delays payment to debenture holder

Jet has been saddled with debt of over $1 billion due to tight competition and rising fuel costs, forcing the carrier to ground several of its aircraft.
Cash-crunched Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd said on March 18 it will delay paying interest to its debenture holder, due March 19, owing to financial constraints.Jet has been saddled with debt of over $1 billion due to tight competition and rising fuel costs, forcing the carrier to ground several of its aircraft.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 11:27 am